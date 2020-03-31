Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:54 p.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says over 1,500 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin centre of which, 441 were hospitalised after they showed coronavirus symptoms. 5:50 p.m.

Domestic abuse cases rise as lockdown turns into captivity for many women. 5:45 p.m.

The Centre seeks direction from the SC that no media outlet print, publish, or telecast anything on coronavirus without first ascertaining facts. 5:43 p.m.

Seventeen people from Himachal Pradesh attended the congregation organised in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin, officals say. 5:41 p.m.

Over 21,000 camps operational in country with over 6.6 lakh people sheltered, government says. 5:35 p.m. Eight Indonesain participants of Nizamuddin 'markaz' found in Bijore mosque, police says.

5:35 p.m. COVID-19 hotspots in country have increased due to 'lack of people's support', Health Ministry says.

5:08 p.m. The government says it will finalise its report on COVID-19 preparedness survey based on responses from 266 IAS officers.

4:52 p.m. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court asks police to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare providers.

4:09 p.m. Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positive.

4:06 p.m. Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Punjab as 65-yr-old man succumbs to infection in Chandigarh.

New coronavirus positive cases reported from Sirsa, Hisar and Faridabad take Haryana's total to 25. 3:52 p.m.

Coronavirus is found in sputum, faeces of patients with negative COVID-19 pharyngeal swabs, Chinese doctors say. 3:33 p.m.

SC asks Centre to prevent migration and set up portal within 24 hrs for real time information. 3:28 p.m.

Uttarakhand CM donates five months' salary for fighting COVID-19. 3:01 p.m. Nationals from the UK and France are among people found by Delhi police at Nizamuddin's Markaz Masjid.

2:54 p.m. Indian American Congressional candidate tests positive for coronavirus. 2:48 p.m.

A 65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab as COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4. 2:43 p.m.

Number of COVID-19 cases in UP cross 100 mark as five more people test positive in Bareilly. 2:39 p.m.

Six new cases of coronavirus detected in Kashmir as number of cases in the UT rises to 55. 2:34 p.m.

AAP MLA Atishi seeks strong action against Nizamuddin Markaz authorities for organising three-day congregation that led to a spurt in coronavirus cases. 1:46 p.m.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks private doctors to carry out chest X-rays of COVID-19 suspects. 1:25 p.m.

The Maharashtra government says salaries of public representatives in the state would be cut by 60 per cent this month, including that of the CM. 1:13 p.m.

Kerala govt rejects concerns of community spread. 12:23 p.m.

Over 20,000 houses are marked 'home quarantine' in Delhi, Lt Governor Anil Baijal says. 12:18 p.m.

Nearly 300 foreigners who attended Nizamuddin event may be blacklisted for violating visa conditions. 11:45 a.m. Samples of five more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 230.

11:36 a.m. Seventeen more people test positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 66.

11:34 a.m. Twenty four people who attended Nizamuddin West religious congregation test COVID-19 positive.

11:14 a.m. Three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Gujarat, taking the number of coronavirus-infected patients in the state to 73.

11:13 a.m. The Odisha government sanctions Rs 54 lakh to feed stray animals in various cities during lockdown.

11:12 a.m. Officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in Gujarat as tally reaches 73 in the state. 11:01 a.m.

IIT Guwahati students develop drone to sanitise large areas amid the coronavirus pandemic. 10:17 a.m.

A woman infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to three in the state. 10:14 a.m.

A 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus here, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two. 9:37 a.m.

Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 225. 9:30 a.m.

A 22-year-old man with foreign travel history tests positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. 9:27 a.m.

A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the state to five. 9:05 a.m.

China reports 48 new imported cases of coronavirus while death toll reached 3,305 with one more fatality, officials say..

