Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medics infected with coronavirus in western Afghanistan amid Iran exodus

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:16 IST
Medics infected with coronavirus in western Afghanistan amid Iran exodus

Afghan authorities have quarantined 16 health workers, including six doctors, officials said on Tuesday, as Afghans fleeing hard-hit Iran have helped spread the coronavirus in the western border province of Herat.

Afghanistan, already battling a shortage of food and medicines amid a Taliban insurgency, has recorded 170 cases of the coronavirus, of which 131 were identified in Herat, a bustling province that shares a porous border with Iran, the worst-affected country in the Middle East. "Six doctors, nine health workers and a helper have been infected with coronavirus in the past one week," said Khalid Ahadi, of the health department of Herat, adding that they were infected while treating returnees from Iran.

"We have few doctors and we can't afford to lose them." Fears of contracting the virus in Iran have led to a record number of Afghan returnees in recent weeks, a daily average of more than 9,000, according to the International Organization of Migration.

Herat is one of more successful commercial centres in the landlocked country, and does bustling trade with Iran in handicrafts and commodities. "We just don't know how to stop Afghans at the Iran border," said a senior interior ministry official in Kabul, adding three of four confirmed coronavirus deaths in Afghanistan were in Herat.

The Afghan health ministry estimates up to 40% of Afghanistan's 32 million people could be infected. Government efforts to persuade people to maintain social distancing have proven futile amid the rush of returnees and a general lack of adherence to safety guidelines due to high rates of illiteracy and a fatalistic attitude toward life.

"If the long war and suicide bombings have not killed me, then why should I worry about a virus killing me?" said Hameed Wafai, a goldsmith in Herat. Wafai said his family of 18 would starve if he didn't continue with his monthly visits to Iran to sell ornaments. (Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Euan Rocha and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. expert sees 'glimmers' social distancing dampening virus spread

The U.S. governments top infectious disease expert said on Tuesday there were glimmers that social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus were having an impact, even though the nation was still in a very dangerous situatio...

NRAI aims to serve up to 10 mn meals to needy during lockdown

The National Restaurant Association of India NRAI on Tuesday said it aims to serve up to 10 million meals to the poor, migrants and others impacted by the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. These meals cost anywhere between Rs 20 and...

IOA likely to release grants to member units without documentation

Some of its member units have not submitted the required documents but the Indian Olympic Association is likely to release the financial grants due to them in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. IOA President Nari...

157 people from state attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said 157 people from the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, claiming that most of them have been traced. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said 95 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020