Left Menu
Development News Edition

G20 financial officials say action plan will address low-income debt risk

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:45 IST
G20 financial officials say action plan will address low-income debt risk

An action plan by the Group of 20 major economies to address the coronavirus pandemic will consider the risk of debt vulnerabilities in low-income countries and deliver financial aid to emerging countries, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

G20 finance minister and central bank governors, who spoke by video conference for the second time in just over a week, said they had tasked relevant working groups to deliver on the roadmap by an April 15 meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Set up toll free numbers to help senior citizens during lockdown: J-K BJP to govt

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Tuesday appealed to the authorities to set up toll free numbers to help senior citizens living alone in the Union Territory during the ongoing lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus. BJP national vic...

ICCR to organise painting competition to express solidarity with people in fight against COVID-19

A global painting competition to express solidarity with people in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic will be organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR. The ICCR has called on people to express their emotions thr...

Lockdowns may have saved 59,000 lives in Europe: study

Strict containment measures might have already saved up to 59,000 lives across 11 European countries battling the spread of the new coronavirus, experts in Britain say. Basing their modelling on the numbers of recorded deaths from COVID-19,...

Top U.S. expert sees 'glimmers' social distancing dampening virus spread

The U.S. governments top infectious disease expert said on Tuesday there were glimmers that social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus were having an impact, even though the nation was still in a very dangerous situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020