G20 financial officials say action plan will address low-income debt risk

G20 financial officials say action plan will address low-income debt riskReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:45 IST
An action plan by the Group of 20 major economies to address the coronavirus pandemic will consider the risk of debt vulnerabilities in low-income countries and deliver financial aid to emerging countries, a joint statement said on Tuesday.
G20 finance minister and central bank governors, who spoke by video conference for the second time in just over a week, said they had tasked relevant working groups to deliver on the roadmap by an April 15 meeting.
