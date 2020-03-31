Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey set to release some 45,000 inmates in coronavirus response

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:27 IST
Turkey set to release some 45,000 inmates in coronavirus response

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party said on Tuesday it proposed a bill that would temporarily release roughly 45,000 prisoners in response to the risk that the coronavirus could spread in jails. A separate reform included in the legislation, which the AK Party (AKP) and its allies sent to parliament, would release another roughly 45,000 inmates permanently.

There are about 300,000 prisoners in Turkey's crowded jails. The government has been working on reforms to ease pressure on the system, while human rights groups have said infections could easily grow there. The move comes after the number of confirmed virus cases in Turkey rose to 10,827 on Monday, less than three weeks since it registered its first case. The national death toll is 168.

Inmates who have completed half of their sentences will be eligible for release under the plan, senior AKP deputy Cahit Ozkan told reporters. It would exclude those convicted of terror or drugs related crimes, offences of a sexual nature and murder and violence against women. Those temporarily released under the coronavirus measure would be moved from open prison to house arrest, Ozkan said, adding lawmakers will start debating it next Tuesday.

House arrest would also be possible for prisoners who are more than 65 years old and for women who are looking after children under six years old, he added. The AKP and its nationalist MHP allies prepared the bill and they hold a majority in the 600-seat assembly so it should become law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Badshah on 'Genda Phool' credit row: Ratan Kahar's name not in records, but will help him financially

Rapper Badshah on Tuesday denied allegations that he used folk artiste Ratan Kahars lyrics in his track Genda Phool without credits, saying he could not find the lyricists name anywhere in the records. The music video, starring Jacqueline F...

Govt to borrow Rs 4.88 lakh cr in first half of FY21: DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty

The government will borrow Rs 4.88 lakh crore in the first half of fiscal 2020-21 starting April 1 to shore up resources amid a war it is wagging to contain economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The government has front-loaded b...

Increase coronavirus testing, facilitate Ravi crop harvest: Cong to govt

The Congress urged the government on Tuesday to increase coronavirus testing in the country and also ensure adequate arrangement for smooth harvest and procurement of Ravi crop. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also urged the government ...

Sterling and Wilson Solar promoters facilitate repayment of Rs 500 crore

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Tuesday said that its promoters have facilitated repayment of Rs 500 crore as per the revised schedule of repayment approved by the board. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd SWSL has received additional Rs 500 crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020