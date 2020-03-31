Left Menu
6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total cases rise to 21

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:59 IST
Six fresh cases of COVID 19 were reported in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the state to 21, officials said. Among those who tested positive were four people who had returned to Siwan district from Saudi Arabia, all aged between 20 and 40 years, IGIMS hospitals microbiology head S K Shahi said.

Besides, the two whose samples were sent to the RMRI have tested positive, its director Pradip Das said, adding that these included a 35-year-old resident of Gopalganj district with a travel history to Dubai and another man in his 20s who hails from Gaya and had travelled to Munger, which has reported several COVID 19 cases. A 38-year-old resident of Munger had tested positive on March 22, a day after he breathed his last at AIIMS, Patna, where he was admitted for renal failure.

Two of his neighbours, a woman in her 40s and a 12- year-old boy, also tested positive later and they have been admitted to a hospital in Bhagalpur. One of his relatives who visited Munger to attend his funeral from another district also ended up testing positive.

Some employees working with a private hospital in Munger, where the deceased was first admitted and another nursing home in Patna where he was taken subsequently, before being referred to AIIMS, have also tested positive..

