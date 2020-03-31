Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 8:38 p.m.

19 new coronavirus cases found in Madhya Pradesh, total 66 8:20 p.m. COVID-19 cases rise to 55 in Jammu and Kashmir 8:13 p.m.

Fresh coronavirus positive cases from Sirsa, Hisar, Faridabad take Haryana's total to 29 8:03 p.m. 157 people from state attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation: UP govt 7:52 p.m.

Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked for violating govt orders 7:46 p.m. 17 from HP attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin: Officials 7:41 p.m.

Over 200 scientists urge govt to enhance testing facilities for COVID-19 7:38 p.m. Malaysian woman found coronavirus positive, first case in Jharkhand 7:38 p.m.

US tourist tests positive for COVID-19 after her return from Rishikesh 7:33 p.m. Virus cases rise to 74 in Tamil Nadu, Nizamuddin link to a chunk of it surfaces 7:29 p.m.

Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam's Silchar, first case in state 7:12 p.m. 14 people who attended Nizamuddin congregation kept in isolation in UP's Bhadohi 7:07 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jump to 302, biggest rise in single day 6:50 p.m. Over 20 infected people in Andhra Pradesh have link with Tablighi Jamaat:sources 6:40 p.m.

COVID-19 infected CISF jawan tests negative in second test 6:27 p.m. 54 people from Karnataka attended religious congregation at Delhi 6:24 p.m.

7 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 1.63 lakh under surveillance 6:23 p.m. COVID-19: Gujarat residents attended Islamic congregation meet; probe ordered 6:15 p.m.

Five coronavirus patients in Maharashtra are in ICU: Health minister 5:54 p.m. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says over 1,500 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin centre of which, 441 were hospitalised after they showed coronavirus symptoms.

5:45 p.m. The Centre seeks direction from the SC that no media outlet print, publish, or telecast anything on coronavirus without first ascertaining facts.

5:43 p.m. 17 people from Himachal Pradesh attended the congregation organised in New Delhi's Nizamuddin: Officials 5:41 p.m.

Over 21,000 camps operational in country with over 6.6 lakh people sheltered: Govt 5:35 p.m. 8 Indonesain participants of Nizamuddin 'markaz' found in Bijore mosque: Police 5:35 p.m.

COVID-19 hotspots in country have increased due to 'lack of people's support': Health Ministry 4:09 p.m. Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positive.

4:06 p.m. Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Punjab as 65-yr-old man succumbs to infection in Chandigarh.

3:52 p.m. Coronavirus is found in sputum, faeces of patients with negative COVID-19 pharyngeal swabs, Chinese doctors say.

3:33 p.m. SC asks Centre to prevent migration and set up portal within 24 hrs for real time information.

3:01 p.m. Nationals from UK and France are among people found by Delhi police at Nizamuddin's Markaz Masjid.

2:54 p.m. Indian American Congressional candidate tests positive for coronavirus. 2:48 p.m.

65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab as COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4. 2:43 p.m.

Number of COVID-19 cases in UP cross 100 mark as five more people test positive in Bareilly. 2:39 p.m.

Six new cases of coronavirus detected in Kashmir as number of cases in the UT rises to 55. 12:23 p.m.

Over 20,000 houses are marked 'home quarantine' in Delhi, Lt Governor Anil Baijal says. 12:18 p.m.

Nearly 300 foreigners who attended Nizamuddin event may be blacklisted for violating visa conditions. 11:45 a.m. Samples of five more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 230.

11:36 a.m. 17 more people test positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 66.

11:34 a.m. 24 people who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation test COVID-19 positive.

11:14 a.m. Three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Gujarat, taking the number of coronavirus-infected patients in the state to 73.

11:13 a.m. Odisha government sanctions Rs 54 lakh to feed stray animals in various cities during lockdown.

11:12 a.m. Officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in Gujarat as tally reaches 73 in the state. 10:17 a.m.

A woman infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to three in the state. 10:14 a.m.

A 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus here, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two. 9:37 a.m.

Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 225. 9:30 a.m.

A 22-year-old man with foreign travel history tests positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. 9:27 a.m.

A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the state to five. 9:05 a.m.

China reports 48 new imported cases of coronavirus while death toll reached 3,305 with one more fatality, officials say.

