Be careful while treating people with respiratory complications: Chandigarh Administrator to doctors

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:41 IST
Expressing concern about possible infection of doctors and health workers attending to COVID-19 patients, Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday asked them to be "very careful" while treating patients with respiratory complications. With the number of coronavirus patients rising to 15 in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Badnore said the procedure laid down by the Ministry of Health should strictly be followed during treatment of people infected with COVID-19.

"All cases of respiratory complications must be treated very carefully," he was quoted in an official release. The UT administrator also said contact persons of the coronavirus positive patient who died on Tuesday should be quarantined.

A 65-year-old resident of Nayagaon in Punjab's Mohali district, who was undergoing treatment at the PGIMER here, died on Tuesday. The administrator said home quarantine notices pasted in front of houses will be removed after the completion of 14 days, but the residents will be advised to maintain distance within the houses and stay indoors during the curfew period.

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected persons to 15  in the city. UT Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida informed that all police officials who are retiring on March 31 will be given extension till May 31. Nurses and ward boys, who are scheduled to retire on March 31, will continue to work till the end of September, 2020.  Meanwhile, the UT Administrator launched a mobile app 'CHDCOVID', which will provide all information related to the disease.

The city residents can access all the guidelines, orders and notifications issued by the administration and the government of India through the app, the release said..

