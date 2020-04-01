Japan to hold experts' meeting on coronavirus pandemic Wednesday

Japan's government will hold a regular experts' meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday to get an update on the latest developments on infections, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday.

He also said Japan was not yet at a stage to declare a state of emergency, brushing aside speculation a lockdown of Tokyo could be imminent.

