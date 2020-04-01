Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plague vaccine remembered as world looks for COVID-19 cure

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:34 IST
Plague vaccine remembered as world looks for COVID-19 cure

While the world is facing the menace of coronavirus which has killed over 35,000 people and affected more than 7.5 lakh across the globe, doctors are now remembering noted bacteriologist Waldemar Haffkine's research and his vaccine against bubonic plague found here in 1893. They also want that public funds be spent more on medical research and education, instead of erecting statues and monuments.

Haffkine, who was a Russian, spent 22 years of his life in India where he conducted research for the bubonic plague vaccine in Room 000 of the state-run Grant Medical College and Sir J J Hospital building here. The vaccine saved millions of lives and benefitted the entire mankind.

He also has to his credit a vaccine against cholera. Haffkine's research is being remembered now when the world is facing its biggest challenge of the century in the form of the deadly novel coronavirus. So far, there is no vaccine against the deadly viral infection.

J J Hospital's resident medical officer Dr Rewat Kaninde said while looking at the medical facility's building and remembering its rich history including Haffkine's research, he feels sad there is no vaccine against coronavirus till now. "A man from Russia came to India 125 years ago and did historical work with his scientific approach," he noted.

Instead of spending thousand of crores on statues and monuments, a policy should be made to spend funds on medical research and education, he added. The J J Hospital room where Haffkine invented the vaccine against plague now serves as lecture hall of pharmacology for the second year MBBS students.

"This lecture hall is an inspiration for me and the students of medical science," says Kaninde, who is an alumnus of the Grant Medical College. "I feel proud to have studied in the room where Haffkine developed the plague vaccine," he says, adding that not only Indians, but the world also owes Haffkine a lot.

The government put a plaque on the wall of the Grant Medical College and J J Hospital building in the honour of Haffkine and it was unveiled by the then President V V Giri on August 27, 1971. The Grant Medical College is going to observe its 175th foundation day in May this year.

The college and the hospital had various celebration plans and also intended to invite President Ram Nath Kovind, but its staff members are now engaged in the fight against coornavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani: U.S. has missed opportunity to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus

Irans president said on Wednesday the United States had missed a historical opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, though he said the penalties had not hampered Tehrans fight against the infection.It w...

Centre asks states to comply with SC order on sale, registration of BS-IV vehicles

The Centre on Tuesday asked states to ensure compliance of the Supreme Courts order on registration and sale of BS-IV vehicles. The apex court had last week allowed the sale of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days, except in Delhi-NCR, after the ongo...

UK minister: not all chemicals needed for coronavirus test have been available

Not all of the chemicals needed to produce coronavirus tests have always been available in great enough quantities in Britain, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday. Jenrick was asked on BBC television about an apparent discrepa...

FOREX-Dollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn

The dollar gained broadly against riskier currencies on Wednesday, with markets staring at what is likely to be one of the worst economic contractions for decades as the world locks down to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The greenback adva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020