Philippines reports 227 new coronavirus cases, eight more deaths

Philippines reports 227 new coronavirus cases, eight more deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:01 IST
The Philippines recorded 227 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths on Wednesday, the health ministry said.
The latest figures brought the total number of infections and deaths in the country to 2,311 and 96, respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
