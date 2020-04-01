Social distancing goes for a toss in Kalaburgi as heavy crowd gathers at vegetable market

Social distancing went out the window in Kalaburagi on Wednesday when scores of people poured into the streets after the local administration relaxed lockdown for a few hours.

People gathered in large numbers at a vegetable market and were seen buying in bulk from the sellers who were seen sitting on the road.

Karnataka as witnessed a total 101 positive cases of coronavirus so far. Three people have lost their lives to the deadly infectious disease while eight have recovered from it. (ANI)

