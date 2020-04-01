Left Menu
Iran coronavirus deaths pass 3,000: health ministry

Iran coronavirus deaths pass 3,000: health ministry
Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 3,000 marks, the health ministry said Wednesday as it reported 138 new fatalities within 24 hours

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the death toll now stood at 3,036. He said 2,987 new cases brought the total to 47,593. He said 15,473 of those hospitalized had recovered.

