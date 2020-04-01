IAF continues to provide full support to contain spread of coronavirus

Indian Air Force continues to provide full support in the Nation's efforts to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus and the management of COVID-19.

IAF has airlifted nearly 25 Tons of essential medical supplies in the last three days from Delhi, Surat, Chandigarh to Manipur, Nagaland and the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. The medical supplies include Personal Protective Equipment, Hand sanitizers, surgical gloves, thermal scanners, and medical personnel. Regular airlift of COVID test samples from the Union Territory of Ladakh to Delhi is also being carried. Towards this, C-17, C-130, An-32. AVRO & Dornier aircraft of IAF are being tasked on as required basis and IAF is adequately geared up to meet all the emerging demands.

In addition, several quarantine facilities created at various IAF bases across the country, continue in a state of readiness. Medical care to Indian citizens evacuated from Iran and Malaysia is being provided at Airbases at Hindan and Tambaram respectively. COVID-19 testing laboratory at Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru is operational for testing.

Meanwhile, comprehensive measures have been taken to control the spread of the contagion at all bases of the IAF. Guidelines laid down by the Government of India are being strictly adhered to while ensuring that IAF assets and air bases are ready to support the National effort to fight the Corona pandemic. IAF stations are also continuing to provide meals & support to all people from the economically weaker sections of the society residing in their neighborhood.

(With Inputs from PIB)

