Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF continues to provide full support to contain spread of coronavirus

IAF has airlifted nearly 25 Tons of essential medical supplies in the last three days from Delhi, Surat, Chandigarh to Manipur, Nagaland and the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:47 IST
IAF continues to provide full support to contain spread of coronavirus
In addition, several quarantine facilities created at various IAF bases across the country, continue in a state of readiness. Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)

Indian Air Force continues to provide full support in the Nation's efforts to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus and the management of COVID-19.

IAF has airlifted nearly 25 Tons of essential medical supplies in the last three days from Delhi, Surat, Chandigarh to Manipur, Nagaland and the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. The medical supplies include Personal Protective Equipment, Hand sanitizers, surgical gloves, thermal scanners, and medical personnel. Regular airlift of COVID test samples from the Union Territory of Ladakh to Delhi is also being carried. Towards this, C-17, C-130, An-32. AVRO & Dornier aircraft of IAF are being tasked on as required basis and IAF is adequately geared up to meet all the emerging demands.

In addition, several quarantine facilities created at various IAF bases across the country, continue in a state of readiness. Medical care to Indian citizens evacuated from Iran and Malaysia is being provided at Airbases at Hindan and Tambaram respectively. COVID-19 testing laboratory at Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru is operational for testing.

Meanwhile, comprehensive measures have been taken to control the spread of the contagion at all bases of the IAF. Guidelines laid down by the Government of India are being strictly adhered to while ensuring that IAF assets and air bases are ready to support the National effort to fight the Corona pandemic. IAF stations are also continuing to provide meals & support to all people from the economically weaker sections of the society residing in their neighborhood.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto extends free service, warranty period of all vehicles

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has extended its free service and warranty period for both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in the wake of the 21-day pan-India lockdown announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In view of the curren...

In Syria camp fearing coronavirus, young teachers adapt again

After bombs forced him and his students from their homes, Ahmed Hadaja began teaching in a tent in northwest Syria. And now that the threat of coronavirus has shut even his tented school, he has found a way to carry on.Were urging parents t...

Kosovo removes tariffs on Serbian goods but adds new restrictions

Kosovo on Wednesday removed 100 percent import tariffs on goods produced in Serbia but introduced new measures making it harder for Serbian citizens to enter the country, a move likely to draw criticism from the United States, its biggest s...

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 2071, death toll stands at 27

As many as 27 people have died after being infected with the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan so far. The virus has infected several thousand people worldwide. Even as the number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has reached 2071, some reports s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020