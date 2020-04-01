Two doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19

Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Of the two doctors who were tested positive, one is a male posted at COVID-19 unit and the other is a female third-year post graduation student from the Biochemistry Department, officials said.

According to officials, the student has a past travel history to a foreign nation. "Both the doctors have been admitted to the isolation ward," hospital officials said while adding that contact tracing of these two doctors is being done.

Earlier today, a doctor of the Delhi State Cancer Institute was confirmed positive for COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured, discharged or migrated and 38 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

