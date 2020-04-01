Left Menu
19 more coronavirus cases in Indore, count in city rises to 63

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 63, Dr Praveen Jadiya Chief Medical Health Officer said on Wednesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:50 IST
Dr Praveen Jadiya, Chief Medical Officer, Indore. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 63, Dr. Praveen Jadiya Chief Medical Health Officer said on Wednesday. "19 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in Indore to 63. Most of the new cases are contacts of infected people," he said.

He said that as many as 600 people have been put in quarantine in the city. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 85 in Madhya Pradesh. Five people have died due to COVID-19 till now in the State.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,637 on Wednesday, an increase of 240 new infections from those reported yesterday.

