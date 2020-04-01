Coronavirus: 600 quarantined in Indore in last eight days

At least 600 people in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have been quarantined in the last eight days to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said here on Wednesday. Indore is among the cities that are worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with 63 patients testing positive and three fatalities.

"As precautionary measures, around 600 people have been moved to quarantine centers set up at marriage gardens and other places in the city. "It is suspected that these people had come into contact with the patients who were found positive for the infection in some way. Most of them are family members of the COVID-19 patients," Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia, Indore district, told reporters.

He said the condition of all the 600 people kept in the quarantine centers is being constantly monitored. "Samples of 400 out of the 600 people have been sent for tests and their results are awaited," he added.

Meanwhile, officials expressed apprehension that the number of COVID-19 cases might go up in the coming days. "Taking such a scenario into consideration, about 700 beds are being kept ready in various hospitals," they said.

