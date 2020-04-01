Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hydroxychloroquine for health workers and contacts of COVID-19 cases; not for everyone: ICMR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:35 IST
Hydroxychloroquine for health workers and contacts of COVID-19 cases; not for everyone: ICMR

The drug Hydroxychloroquine is only being given to doctors and contacts of lab confirmed COVID-19 cases, senior scientist at ICMR Raman R Gangakhedkar said on Tuesday stressing that it is not to be taken by everyone. Hydroxychloroquine has been described as an essential drug by Health Ministry to meet the requirements of any emergency arising due to COVID-19 pandemic and its sale and distribution have been restricted.

When asked about ICMR’s official position on use of Hydroxychloroquine amid various contradicting reports about it, Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at the medical research body, said the organisation has repeatedly conveyed that it is not recommended to be used by everyone. “We have repeatedly said it is not to be used by everyone. It is being given to doctors and contacts of lab confirmed cases. When their data will be complied only then a call can be taken whether it should be recommended to everyone (who is at risk),” he said.

ICMR has already recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication for healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and also asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

TN records 110 new COVID-19 cases,all Tablighi event returnees

As many as 110 people who returned to Tamil Nadu from Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total cases in the state to 234, a top Health department official said. This is a quantum jump as t...

Raveena Tandon demonstrates on how to wash hands as recommended by doctors

Actor Raveena Tandon on Wednesday demonstrated the correct technique to wash hands as recommended by doctors. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a detailed video on how to wash ones hand for 20 second in order to stay safe fro...

COVID-19: Indian mission in UK warns against data theft scams

The Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday issued an alert on its social media channels, warning stranded Indians in the UK against falling prey to unscrupulous elements who have been using the coronavirus pandemic as a means for sca...

Honda, Usha International terminate power products joint venture

Honda Siel Power Products on Wednesday said its two promoters -- Japans Honda Motor Co and Indias Usha International -- have terminated their over two-decades old joint venture. Subsequently, Siddharth Shriram has also resigned as an indepe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020