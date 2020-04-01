Second inmate at Louisiana's Oakdale prison has died of COVID-19, official says

A second inmate at the federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana has died from COVID-19, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

The spokesman said he could not provide further details until the inmate's next of kin has been notified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.