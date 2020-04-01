One more tests positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh; total cases 16

A 49-year-old Chandigarh man with no travel history to any coronavirus-hit country tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 16 in the union territory, officials said

According to an official release, the Sector 35 resident had a "typical pneumonia with bilateral pneumonitis". "He has no travel history to any affected country but he has contact history with two of his relatives at Mansa in Punjab who had come from Dubai and Singapore," said the release

Three members of his family have been home quarantined, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.