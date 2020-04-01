Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's prisoner release should not exclude political detainees - rights groups

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:18 IST
Turkey's prisoner release should not exclude political detainees - rights groups

Turkish academics, journalists and rights groups are demanding that a planned release of tens of thousands of prisoners to stem the spread of the coronavirus should not exclude inmates whose only crime, they say, has been to challenge the authorities. President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party proposed a bill on Tuesday that would temporarily free around 45,000 prisoners. A similar number would be released permanently under a separate part of the legislation aimed at reducing prison overcrowding.

The proposed bill does not cover those convicted of terrorism charges - potentially excluding many thousands of people caught up in a purge which followed a failed military coup against Erdogan in 2016. "The state wants to release the ones who committed a crime against citizens while keeping the ones who questioned its authoritarianism behind bars," the campaigners said.

"When lives are at stake, there can be no discrimination based on beliefs or ideologies," they said in a statement signed by 281 people, including writers. Many prisoners were "on the threshold of coronavirus catastrophe" due to cramped conditions, they said.

Turkey has arrested thousands of academics, lawyers, journalists, civil servants and members of the military it says were supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who it blames for the coup attempt. Gulen denies any involvement. Many Kurdish activists and politicians the state says have links to the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) are also in jail.

There are about 300,000 prisoners in Turkey's crowded jails. The government has been working on reforms to ease pressure on the system, and expanded its proposals in light of the growing coronavirus outbreak which has infected more than 13,000 people. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, parliamentarian from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), said some 50,000 people were convicted or in jail pending trial on terrorism charges, including members of the PKK and Gulen's network, as well as journalists and others jailed on what he said were "thought crimes".

Erdogan's government has defended the crackdown, saying it reflected the scale of the security challenges Turkey faced. Gergerlioglu said a former mayor from the party, who was jailed last year, was released from prison and placed on house arrest on Tuesday after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

"The coronavirus outbreak has started spreading in prisons. There are still no serious measures. If mass deaths begin in prisons, it will be too late, even if the law passes," he said. The Justice Ministry has said no cases have been determined in prisons and that necessary measures are being taken. Last week, prosecutors launched an investigation into Gergerlioglu after he said a prisoner had been diagnosed with the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after using patient's cell phone

A nurse working in a Panchkula hospital has tested positive for coronavirus after she used the mobile phone of a COVID-19 patient under her care. The nurse who has tested positive for coronavirus was attending a patient already infected wit...

PPE kits, N95 masks available in adequate quantities: Harsh Vardhan

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits and N95 masks are available in adequate quantities in the market. If more masks, PPE kits, ventilators and ICU ...

Lockdown: Disruption in production, supply lines to hit consumer business, says report

Though demand and consumption of FMCG and household products have increased massively after the lockdown came into force in India, there is a considerable slowdown in growth of the sector due to disruptions in the manufacturing and supply c...

200 attendees of Nizamuddin event identified: Konkan commissioner

As many as 200 persons from Maharashtras Konkan administrative division who participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin area of Delhi have been identified, a senior official said on Wednesday. The gathering organized by Tabligi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020