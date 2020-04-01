One positive case of coronavirus found in Mumbai's Dharavi

One positive case of novel coronavirus has been reported from Dharavi in Mumbai on Wednesday. The infected patient, a 56 year-old man is now undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reached the spot.

The BMC said that the person is a 56-year-old male from Shahu Nagar in Dharavi, which is a densely populated area and known as the largest slum area in Asia. He was found positive for coronavirus and has been shifted to Sion hospital, the corporation said.

"Other seven members of his family are home quarantined, they will be tested on Thursday, the BMC said adding that the buiding they lived in has been sealed. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday, according to the Maharasthra Health Department update today.

A total of 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today. Out of these, 30 are from Mumbai, 2 from Pune and 1 from Buldhana. Three deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were also reported in the state today. Two deaths were in Mumbai - 75-year-old and 51-year-old men, and the third death was of a 50-year-old man from Palghar. There was no history of international travel of any of these patients.

There have been 13 deaths due to Covid-19 in the state until today, the health department said. 41 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery in Maharashtra.

A total of 24,818 people are in home quarantine and 1828 people are in institutional quarantine. As a preventive measure and control preparedness of COVID-19, isolation wards have been created in all District Hospitals and Government Medical Colleges in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.