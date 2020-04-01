Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York Governor Cuomo says will close down New York City playgrounds

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:20 IST
New York Governor Cuomo says will close down New York City playgrounds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would close down the playgrounds in New York City in an effort to bolster social distancing steps and limit the number of coronavirus-related deaths, which are approaching 2,000 in the state.

Cuomo told a daily briefing that the number of coronavirus cases in his state had increased to 83,712, up from 75,795 from a day earlier, with deaths rising to 1,941, up from 1,550.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

7 Indians among 74 new coronavirus cases in Singapore

Seven Indian nationals were among the 74 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Wednesday,the highest daily increase in COVID-19 positive patients so far, taking the total number of infections to 1,000. Of the confirmed cases, 54 ar...

Centre asks states to abide by directives given for providing food, shelter to migrate workers

The Union government on Wednesday asked states and union territories to abide by its directives to provide food and shelter to migrant workers during the 21-day lockdown announced to combat the coronavirus endemic. In a letter to the chief ...

Irish hotels must wait until 2022 for some normality -Dalata CEO

The chief executive of Irelands largest hotel operator, Dalata Hotel Group, believes it will take until 2022 for bookings to return to some level of normality following the coronavirus outbreak.Dalata last week announced the withdrawal of i...

Spain's coronavirus cases top 100,000 as masks, sanitiser flown in

Two planes packed with protective equipment arrived to restock Spains overloaded public health system on Wednesday as its confirmed coronavirus cases rose beyond 100,000 and it recorded its biggest one-day death toll from the outbreak. Barr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020