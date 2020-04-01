New York Governor Cuomo says will close down New York City playgrounds

New York Governor Cuomo says will close down New York City playgroundsReuters | New York | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:20 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would close down the playgrounds in New York City in an effort to bolster social distancing steps and limit the number of coronavirus-related deaths, which are approaching 2,000 in the state.
Cuomo told a daily briefing that the number of coronavirus cases in his state had increased to 83,712, up from 75,795 from a day earlier, with deaths rising to 1,941, up from 1,550.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrew Cuomo
- New York
- New York City
- Connecticut