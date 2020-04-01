Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel tells Germans to stay home until after Easter to beat virus

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:45 IST
Merkel tells Germans to stay home until after Easter to beat virus

Germany will extend social distancing measures introduced last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus to April 19 and the government will re-evaluate the situation after the Easter holiday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. Germany has closed schools, shops, restaurants, playgrounds and sports facilities and many companies have stopped production to help tackle the disease but the numbers of new coronavirus cases and deaths are still rising.

"We are seeing some small effect (from the measures) but we are far from where we need to be," Merkel told reporters after a conference call with the premiers of Germany's 16 states. "We know a pandemic does not take account of the holidays," she said, asking people not to travel during the Easter break.

Europe's biggest economy may shrink as much as 5.4% this year, the government's economic advisers have warned and despite a more than 750 billion euro ($819 billion) stimulus package to cushion the blow, firms are keen to return to work as soon as it is safe. Later on Wednesday, Merkel will discuss the impact of the crisis with car industry representatives, including union bosses, government and sector sources told Reuters.

The Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper reported that the VDA auto association and unions had set out what political steps they thought were needed to revive the economy after the crisis. Finance Minister Scholz announced earlier on Wednesday support worth 2 billion euros for startups.

Merkel said she did not want to lift social distancing measures too early only to have to reintroduce them. "We don't want a premature exit," said Markus Soeder, premier of Bavaria, the state with the highest number of cases in Germany. "There is no reason to give the all clear."

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 67,366 in Germany and 732 people have died, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Wednesday. Experts want to reduce the time it takes to double the rate of infection to 10-14 days from around six days to ensure the health system can cope.

Merkel said the state premiers also discussed how to procure medical equipment such as ventilators and protective face masks. Soeder said the premiers had decided not to follow Austria, which is requiring shoppers to wear masks.

Merkel was upbeat on the possible launch of a voluntary tracking app for the time after social distancing measures are lifted, saying if tests prove successful, she would support it. A group of European experts said earlier they would soon launch technology for smartphones to help trace people who had been in contact with those infected with the virus.

"I would of course also be prepared to use it myself to perhaps help other people," she said. ($1 = 0.9158 euros)

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

UN refugee agency outlines measures to prevent further spread COVID-19

With COVID-19 already having a significant impact on its field operations, the UN refugee agency UNHCR has outlined a series of measures it is taking to respond to the public health emergency and prevent further spread. I am deeply concerne...

Bets off at Greece's OPAP after coronavirus shutdowns

OPAP, Europes fourth-biggest betting business, said it had seen almost all its revenue wiped out by the closure of its outlets due to a coronavirus lockdown in Greece and Cyprus. About 99 of OPAPs gambling revenue had been lost since it was...

New York Governor closes city playgrounds to combat virus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the closure of all playgrounds in New York City on Wednesday in an effort to bolster social distancing and limit the number of coronavirus-related deaths, which are approaching 2,000 in the state. Cuom...

7 Indians among 74 new coronavirus cases in Singapore

Seven Indian nationals were among the 74 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Wednesday,the highest daily increase in COVID-19 positive patients so far, taking the total number of infections to 1,000. Of the confirmed cases, 54 ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020