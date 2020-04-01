Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:47 IST
MP coronavirus count rises to 86 with eight recoveries

The count of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 86 on Wednesday with detection of 20 new cases, a Health official said, adding that eight of the total patients have recovered from the infection. He said the persons who have recovered will be discharged from hospitals after the 14-day quarantine period.

"As on April 1, 86 coronavirus positive cases have been found in the state. The highest number of 63 COVID-19 patients are found in Indore," said State Health Department's Principal Secretary Pallavi Jain Govil. In a video statement issued in evening, Govil said the number of deaths in the state stood at six.

"However, eight of the remaining patients have recovered and will be discharged after completion of the 14-day (quarantine) period in hospitals," she said, adding that the condition of all other COVID-19 patients is stable. The 20 new cases found on Wednesday included a 65-year-old man, who died in Khrgone three days back, who has been found positive to coronavirus.

Rest 19 new cases are recorded from Indore. "As per the reports received from MGM Medical college laboratory, this 65-year-old resident of Dhargaon village had contracted coronavirus. He died three days back in Indore's MY hospital during treatment," Khargone Collector Gopalchandra Daad said.

Of the total 86 COVID-19 cases, 63 patients are from Indore, eight from Jabalpur, six from Ujjain, four from Bhopal and two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior and one from Khargone, a health department official said. Indore, the industrial hub, has reported the highest number of 63 COVID-19 cases in the state so far, according to health department.

Of the six deceased, three hailed from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from Khargone, the official added. Meanwhile, the state government has removed MP Health Department Commissioner Pratik Hajela, a 1995-batch IAS officer, on the charges of alleged dereliction of duty.

In an order issued on Wednesday evening, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, a 1996-batch IAS officer, replaced Hajela, an official said..

