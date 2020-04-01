Croatia boosts help to coronavirus-hit economy, talks on wages soon

The Croatian government said on Wednesday it would widen the scope of financial support for the economy during the coronavirus crisis - while also announcing talks for a possible cut in public sector wages. Last month the government postponed tax payments for companies in trouble, while the new proposal is to write off the tax obligations in the next three months for firms whose revenues will have fallen by more than 50%.

"Only the biggest ones, or some 7% of all the firms, will be exempt from paying taxes proportionally to the fall in their revenues. For those firms whose revenues fall at between 20-50% the tax payments will be postponed," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a news conference. This measure refers to the profit tax, income tax and other contributions the firms must pay on salaries.

He also said the state would support salaries in companies in trouble to the value of 4,000 kuna ($575) for each worker if they keep their workers on. He said the government would soon also launch talks with the public sector trade unions on wages.

"It is evident that public expenditures must be reduced ... The biggest problem in this crisis is its uncertainty as no one can predict how long it will take," Plenkovic said. Financing salaries in the troubled companies and giving up some tax receipts would cost the state coffers some 20 billion kuna ($2.86 billion). Plenkovic said the government was working on a loan from local commercial banks worth around 7 billion kuna.

He said the government was also with international financial institutions on how best to secure financing during the crisis. "We also rely on talks with the European Commission and the European Central Bank," Plenkovic said. Croatia is a European Union but not a euro zone member.

Plenkovic also announced some legal changes for the tourism sector which is likely to be hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and amounts to between 15% and 20% of the country's gross domestic product. The new measures will be adopted at a cabinet session on Thursday and parliament is expected to vote on them early next week.

Croatia has so far recorded 963 cases of the coronavirus infection, while six people have died and 73 recovered. The country is in lockdown with only food stores, pharmacies and petrol stations working. ($1 = 6.9810 kuna)

