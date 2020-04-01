Left Menu
Development News Edition

Croatia boosts help to coronavirus-hit economy, talks on wages soon

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:03 IST
Croatia boosts help to coronavirus-hit economy, talks on wages soon

The Croatian government said on Wednesday it would widen the scope of financial support for the economy during the coronavirus crisis - while also announcing talks for a possible cut in public sector wages. Last month the government postponed tax payments for companies in trouble, while the new proposal is to write off the tax obligations in the next three months for firms whose revenues will have fallen by more than 50%.

"Only the biggest ones, or some 7% of all the firms, will be exempt from paying taxes proportionally to the fall in their revenues. For those firms whose revenues fall at between 20-50% the tax payments will be postponed," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a news conference. This measure refers to the profit tax, income tax and other contributions the firms must pay on salaries.

He also said the state would support salaries in companies in trouble to the value of 4,000 kuna ($575) for each worker if they keep their workers on. He said the government would soon also launch talks with the public sector trade unions on wages.

"It is evident that public expenditures must be reduced ... The biggest problem in this crisis is its uncertainty as no one can predict how long it will take," Plenkovic said. Financing salaries in the troubled companies and giving up some tax receipts would cost the state coffers some 20 billion kuna ($2.86 billion). Plenkovic said the government was working on a loan from local commercial banks worth around 7 billion kuna.

He said the government was also with international financial institutions on how best to secure financing during the crisis. "We also rely on talks with the European Commission and the European Central Bank," Plenkovic said. Croatia is a European Union but not a euro zone member.

Plenkovic also announced some legal changes for the tourism sector which is likely to be hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and amounts to between 15% and 20% of the country's gross domestic product. The new measures will be adopted at a cabinet session on Thursday and parliament is expected to vote on them early next week.

Croatia has so far recorded 963 cases of the coronavirus infection, while six people have died and 73 recovered. The country is in lockdown with only food stores, pharmacies and petrol stations working. ($1 = 6.9810 kuna)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Demand to close Mohali private hospital unjustified: SAS Nagar Deputy Commissioner

The demand for shutting down a private hospital in Mohali for having admitted a COVID-19 positive patient is unjustified and cannot be sustained, said Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner SAS Nagar, on Wednesday. The Deputy Commissioner info...

5 identified in Chandigarh who attended Tablighi event in Delhi

Chandigarh Police has identified five people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhis Nizamuddin Markaz last month. Five persons have been identified in the area of Mauli Jagran of Chandigarh who recently attended Tab...

Hero MotoCorp sales down 42 per cent in March

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4 per cent decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units in March. The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp...

BP oil workers in Gulf of Mexico and Alaska test positive for coronavirus

Several workers on a BP Plc oil platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, a day after a worker at BPs operations in Alaska also tested positive. The cases are the first recorded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020