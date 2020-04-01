Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to speed up coronavirus testing as criticism grows

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:03 IST
UK to speed up coronavirus testing as criticism grows

The British government said on Wednesday it would ramp up coronavirus testing amid widespread criticism that it was carrying out far too few, as ministers suggested that shortages of chemicals were partly to blame. Officials say testing for COVID-19 is key to fighting it, not least to check whether frontline medics could return to work.

But while Germany has been testing about 500,000 people a week, Britain's current capacity is just 12,750 a day, a figure the government said it was aiming to double by mid-April. "I hope on testing ... you will see significant increases this week. We expect to be at 15,000 tests over the course of this week and then moving further forward in the future," housing minister Robert Jenrick told broadcaster ITV.

"We do need to go further and we need to do that faster," he added. The number of coronavirus deaths in Britain rose to 2,352 people, figures for Tuesday showed, a 31% increase in a day with one of the victims a 13-year-old boy with no apparent underlying health conditions.

So far, tests have been focused on those suspected to have the virus who have been admitted to hospital but the government plans to increase testing of frontline healthcare staff to hundreds of thousands within the coming weeks. "We are very committed to our NHS (National Health Service) frontline staff," Public Health England's medical director Yvonne Doyle told a news conference, declining to give more precise information on testing numbers or timescales.

She said the latest figures showing an acceleration in the number of coronavirus cases - up 17% on Wednesday to 29,474 -were "slightly concerning". Earlier Jenrick said more than 900 health workers were tested over the weekend and a further 8,240 individuals on Monday, as he faced a barrage of questions in media interviews about the low number of tests.

"Fix Testing Fiasco Now," the Daily Mail newspaper demanded on its front page. On Tuesday, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said shortages of necessary chemicals had been a factor.

"A critical constraint on the ability to rapidly increase testing capacity is the availability of the chemical reagents which are necessary in the testing," he said, saying the government was working with companies worldwide to obtain what was required. The Chemical Industries Association said that, while there was growing demand, "there are reagents being manufactured and delivered to the NHS".

"Every business here in the UK and globally is looking at what they can do to help meet the demand as a matter of urgency," it added in a statement. An opposition Labour lawmaker said the problem was that ministers appeared not to have ordered enough of the chemicals from companies that had offered to make what the government needed.

"These are often the same chemical companies which are producing chemicals for the tests in Germany," Bill Esterson said. "Companies in the UK can make them. They haven't been asked. The shortage is because they haven't been ordered."

Asked about the apparent discrepancy between the government and industry over the shortages, Jenrick said several chemicals were required, "and not all of them, as I understand it, have always been available in the UK in the quantities that we need." (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout, Kylie MacLellan and Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet and Stephen Addison)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Demand to close Mohali private hospital unjustified: SAS Nagar Deputy Commissioner

The demand for shutting down a private hospital in Mohali for having admitted a COVID-19 positive patient is unjustified and cannot be sustained, said Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner SAS Nagar, on Wednesday. The Deputy Commissioner info...

5 identified in Chandigarh who attended Tablighi event in Delhi

Chandigarh Police has identified five people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhis Nizamuddin Markaz last month. Five persons have been identified in the area of Mauli Jagran of Chandigarh who recently attended Tab...

Hero MotoCorp sales down 42 per cent in March

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4 per cent decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units in March. The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp...

BP oil workers in Gulf of Mexico and Alaska test positive for coronavirus

Several workers on a BP Plc oil platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, a day after a worker at BPs operations in Alaska also tested positive. The cases are the first recorded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020