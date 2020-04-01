Left Menu
France passes 4,000 coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:46 IST
French health authorities reported 509 new deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 4,032, making the country the fourth to pass the 4,000-fatalities threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.

The daily government tally still only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will very soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

