Qatar extends ban of flights, lockdown of industrial neighborhood

Qatar extends ban of flights, lockdown of industrial neighborhoodReuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-04-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 00:18 IST
Qatar said on Wednesday it has extended the suspension of inbound flights except transit and cargo over coronavirus fears, state media reported.
The Gulf state also extended a lockdown of an industrial area in Doha where authorities reported dozens of cases of the disease.
