UK PM Johnson: record virus death toll makes for 'sad, sad day'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday lamented the latest coronavirus data that showed a record increase of deaths in Britain, saying it was a "sad, sad day." Earlier, the government said fatalities rose by 563 to a total of 2,352 by 1600 GMT on March 31.

"Let's be in no doubt this has been a sad, sad day," Johnson said in a video message posted on Twitter. "But let's be in no doubt that if we can follow the program that we are currently set upon, if we can comply with the measures that we've embarked on together, then I have absolutely no doubt that we will begin to start to push those numbers down."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.