ADVISORY-Story on FDA authorizing new test kit for coronavirus withdrawn

(The March 31 story on BodySphere receiving FDA authorization for a rapid antibody test for coronavirus has been withdrawn. In a statement to Reuters, BodySphere said it has not received this authorization. There will be no replacement story.)

