The Testosterone Dilemma: Bridging the Gap for Menopausal Women

US health regulators discuss the need for female-specific testosterone products to manage menopause symptoms. Experts highlight gaps in evidence regarding its benefits and safety. The FDA considers this amid rising interest among menopausal women, though current testosterone products are approved only for men.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:40 IST
The Testosterone Dilemma: Bridging the Gap for Menopausal Women
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The ongoing debate about testosterone use in menopausal women took center stage at a recent public meeting held by US health regulators. Experts addressed the urgent need for female-specific testosterone products, highlighting evidence gaps in broader benefits and long-term safety.

Although testosterone products tailored for women are unavailable in the US, countries like the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa have approved them. This disparity prompted calls for the FDA to expedite the approval process, especially given an increasing demand among menopausal women seeking symptom relief.

While some experts advocate for testosterone to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder, questions remain about its application for mood or overall well-being. Concerns about cardiovascular and cancer risks continue to impede FDA approval, despite testimonies from satisfied users.

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