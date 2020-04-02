Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trudeau calls for 'Team Canada' effort, wants lawmakers to back coronavirus package

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 02-04-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 02:50 IST
Trudeau calls for 'Team Canada' effort, wants lawmakers to back coronavirus package
Representative image Image Credit: :: Twitter (@JustinTrudeau)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Wednesday for a "Team Canada effort" to beat the coronavirus outbreak, saying Parliament should be brought back so all legislators could approve a massive aid package. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the steps proposed so far totaled over C$105 billion ($74 billion) in direct spending, or about 5% of gross domestic product. Ottawa has also promised to defer C$85 billion in personal and business taxes.

Although the House of Commons was suspended last month after approving a deal to give Ottawa broad spending powers for six months, Trudeau said lawmakers needed to have their say. "This is the largest economic program in Canada's history, so I've asked (officials) ... to reach out to the other parties about bringing back Parliament. This must be a Team Canada effort," he told reporters.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government respected the role of the opposition and likened the fight against the coronavirus to Canada's challenge during World War Two. "The magnitude of the measures we know are necessary means that it would be a good idea to bring Parliament back to work on them," she told a news conference.

"Now is not a time for partisanship." Andrew Scheer, leader of the official opposition Conservative Party, had earlier accused Trudeau of being too slow to react.

Opinion polls show the Liberals - who won only a minority of legislative seats in an election last October - well ahead of their rivals, with Trudeau getting generally favorable marks for his handling of the crisis. "Canada is effectively on a war footing against the coronavirus," said Nik Nanos, founder of Nanos Research. "Convening Parliament is likely intended to extend that narrative of a popular front to include all the federal political parties."

The number of deaths in Canada jumped to 112 from 89 on Tuesday, with confirmed cases rising to 9,560 from 7,708, according to a tally of provincial announcements compiled by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. Quebec, which accounts for almost half the cases, is trying to contain the outbreak in seniors' homes since almost a quarter of the 2,200 residences have at least one positive diagnosis. Premier Francois Legault also said the province's stocks of medical supplies had increased slightly.

Trudeau pressed about complaints from some medical professionals about a lack of protective equipment, said: "We are expecting to see some shipments coming in very shortly that will help." He did not elaborate. ($1 = 1.4165 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

UN's COP 26 climate summit postponed over coronavirus: UK govt

The UNs COP 26 climate change summit due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has said. In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, ...

Brazil's coronavirus toll very worrying -health minister

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil is very worrying, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Wednesday, expressing growing concern about the countrys supply of protective equipment, medical equipment and ventilators...

Trump says US will soon have more ventilators than it needs for virus victims

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will soon have more ventilators than it needs and there will be enough eventually to send some to other countries.Many state governors complain they do not have enough of venti...

NIA to probe terror attack on gurdwara in Afghanistan; first overseas case registered by agency

Registering its first overseas case, the NIA on Wednesday filed an FIR to probe the terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistans capital Kabul last month that left 27 people including an Indian citizen dead. This is the first case of its kin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020