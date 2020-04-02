U.S. Social Security recipients will automatically receive coronavirus payments -Treasury

U.S. Social Security recipients will not have to file an abbreviated tax return to receive a payment from the federal government to help offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need to take no action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

