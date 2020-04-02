Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt provides support to community health services to overcome COVID-19

"For us to overcome COVID-19, we need community health services such as general practice and community pharmacy to step up and to work in new ways and they must be supported," says David Clark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-04-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 08:08 IST
Govt provides support to community health services to overcome COVID-19
"I know the public would want me to thank them all as we weather the storm of COVID-19,” David Clark says. Image Credit: ANI

Health Minister Dr. David Clark says the Government is delivering on its commitment to support general practice doctors and nurses, and pharmacies on the front-line of our fight against COVID-19.

"For us to overcome COVID-19, we need community health services such as general practice and community pharmacy to step up and to work in new ways and they must be supported," says David Clark.

"The public relies on their services and we need to do as much as possible to protect and sustain these critical workforces. They're a truly essential part of front-line health care delivery, particularly now we're at Alert Level 4.

"That's why we've put in place an initial $30 million funding plan for these sectors – which is part the $500 million COVID-19 health package announced last month. This money began flowing to GPs and pharmacies this week.

"We heard sector concerns that they needed support to work differently and sustainably at this very testing time. This support package goes some way towards the immediate needs, but we know there'll be more to be done.

"Under this package, financial support has been developed to provide early support for general practice and community pharmacy. The initial payments are to recognize additional workload, and how work is changing under COVID-19.

"The general practice funding package consists of a $15 million general practice response payment aimed to support general practices with the workload from testing patients and the costs incurred moving to virtual consultations.

"There will be an additional payment to District Health Boards (DHBs) to support the setup, implementation and running costs of Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs). Funding will be available to general practices that have agreed with DHBs to form part of the CBACs network.

"The community pharmacy funding package totaling $15 million is a support payment for all community pharmacy service providers to recognize the increased workload and for the way they're moving into a virtual working environment alongside general practice.

"COVID-19 is a complex challenge, and it requires complex solutions that can respond to changing situations.

"Within the detail of these packages, we will also be taking into account high needs populations and the size of practices and pharmacies.

"We will also regularly review what other support may be required and clearly this will depend on the length and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on New Zealanders.

"We know we are all in this together and the New Zealanders working in the community pharmacy and general practice make up the cornerstones of the New Zealand response to a global challenge.

"I know the public would want me to thank them all as we weather the storm of COVID-19," David Clark says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Treasury taps Wall Street firms for aid advice - sources

The U.S. Treasury Department has hired Wall Street bankers and lawyers to advise on providing tens of billions of dollars in aid to the airline, cargo and defense sectors, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The appointments ...

Padma Shri awardee & former 'Hazuri Raagi' at Golden Temple dies of coronavirus in Amritsar

A Padma Shri awardee and former Hazuri Raagi at the Golden Temple died here of coronavirus Thursday morning, a health official said.&#160; The 62-year-old Gurbani exponent&#160; had recently returned from abroad and tested positive for coro...

Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures

President Donald Trump cast doubt Wednesday on the accuracy of official Chinese figures on its coronavirus outbreak after US lawmakers, citing an intelligence report, accused Beijing of a cover up. How do we know if they are accurate, Trump...

Migrant dies in riot in Mexican detention center amid coronavirus fears

A Guatemalan migrant died and 14 others were taken to hospital after a riot broke out in a detention center in southern Mexico, authorities said on Wednesday, as tensions rise in such facilities due to the spread of the coronavirus. It star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020