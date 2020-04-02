Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Argentine farmers, pandemic threatens livelihoods and upends gaucho traditions

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 10:30 IST
For Argentine farmers, pandemic threatens livelihoods and upends gaucho traditions

"Boys, from now on each one brings his own plate, knife and fork. And the mates are no longer shared."

This grim announcement by Argentine farmer Javier Dominguez resonated strongly among employees of his farm in Lujan, Buenos Aires province, the county's main agricultural district. Sharing food and bitter mate tea, which is passed among clusters of friends and slurped from communal metal straws, is indispensable to the iconic image of Argentine gaucho cowboys.

That gaucho aesthetic is essential to Argentine farmers, who are Argentina's biggest source of export dollars, forming the backbone of Latin America's No. 3 economy. The tradition of sharing mate has been derailed as the country locks down and adopts social distancing to stem the tide of the coronavirus. The pandemic has cost exporters in Argentina tens of millions of dollars in business so far as some mayors refuse to let grains trucks into their towns.

"There are places that do not allow truckers to go to the bathroom, they relieve themselves behind their vehicles," Dominguez said. Between the virus and overly wet weather that has slowed harvesting in the world's No. 3 soy and corn exporter and No. 1 supplier of soymeal livestock feed, Argentine growers are facing disruptions that could force importers to turn toward rivals in Brazil and the United States.

"The perfect storm is brewing," Dominguez said. Argentina has 1,054 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 27 deaths so far, according to official data.

"I am concerned, which is why we are following protocols, such as not letting anyone in except for those strictly related to the harvest," said Juan Manville, a grower in northeast Buenos Aires, who apologized to Reuters for not being able to allow access to his fields to avoid risks of contagion. In the coming weeks, as the harvest of soybeans and corn accelerates, the sight of farmers working their harvesting combines alone will become a common one.

The harvest is expected at 52 million tonnes of soy and 50 million tonnes of corn, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. Growers are bagging an increased amount of crops until pandemic- and rain-related bottlenecks clear up. Increased storage in plastic "silo-bags" heightens the risk of spoilage when conditions are wet, adding to the uncertainties.

"I'm worried," Dominguez said. "Everybody's scared."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-How the coronavirus spread in Spain

Spain has the worlds second-highest tally of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Jan. 31 First confirmed coronavirus case in Spain, detected in a German tourist in the Canary Islands, who has been in touch with peo...

SoftBank terminates $3 bln WeWork tender offer

SoftBank Group Corp said it has terminated a 3 billion tender offer for additional WeWork shares agreed last year with shareholders, including ousted co-founder Adam Neumann, drawing threats of legal action from other board members.SoftBank...

INSIGHT-As Spain battles virus, medics' unions hit out

When Spains first case of coronavirus was recorded on Jan. 31 - a German tourist in La Gomera, one of the remote Canary Islands - there seemed little cause for concern.We believe that Spain will have, at most, not more than a few diagnosed ...

Australia begins pre-clinical testing for coronavirus vaccine

Australias national science agency said on Thursday it has commenced the first stage of testing potential vaccines for COVID-19, as it joins a global race to halt the coronavirus pandemic.Pre-clinical testing by the Commonwealth Scientific ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020