China says new coronavirus deaths on April 1 steady at six

China says new coronavirus deaths on April 1 steady at sixReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-04-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 12:02 IST
China reported on Thursday six new coronavirus deaths as of the end of Wednesday, the same number as on Tuesday.
China had 35 new coronavirus cases on April 1, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- National Health Commission