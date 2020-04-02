Russia's coronavirus cases jump to more than 3,500 in record daily rise

Russia's coronavirus case tally jumped to 3,548 on Thursday, a record daily increase of 771, Russia's crisis response centre said.

Cases have been recorded in 76 of Russia's more than 80 regions, but Moscow remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 595 cases, the centre said. Thirty people have died across the country, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.