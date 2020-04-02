Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infection rate steepens as India searches for 9,000 exposed to Delhi cluster

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:06 IST
Infection rate steepens as India searches for 9,000 exposed to Delhi cluster

India reported its biggest single day increase in coronavirus cases as officials on Thursday raced to track down some 9,000 people exposed to the country's biggest infection cluster during a Muslim missionary group's gathering in the capital last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed the world's second most populous nation under a three-week lockdown until mid-April, and so far the number of coronavirus cases lags hard hit countries like the United States, Italy and Spain. As of Wednesday 50 people had died, but there are fears the death toll would explode if the contagion reaches epidemic proportions among India's 1.3 billion people.

The number of cases jumped by more than half to 1,965 on Wednesday, fuelled by infections among people who either attended prayers and lectures at the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in a packed densely-packed Delhi neighbourhood or came into contact with them later. A government official said about 9,000 people linked to the Delhi cluster were unaccounted for, of which 2,000 were identified as officials of the Tablighi and the rest were described as primary contacts.

"This has emerged as a critical node in our fight against the coronavirus, we need these people to come forward, so we can quarantine them," the official leading the operation to trace potential virus carriers told Reuters, though he spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media. The Tablighi, is one of the world's largest proselytising groups, drawing followers from the South Asian Deobandi branch of Sunni Islam.

Its leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi issued an audio message to his followers asking them to cooperate with the government in the fight against the disease. "We have to take precautions, follow the guidance of the doctors and give full support to the government such as not crowding into places," he said. "This is not against the principles of Islam."

About 2,300 people, including Bangladeshis, Indonesians and Malaysians, who had been staying at the Tablighi's cramped dormitories in Delhi, were transferred to quarantine centres in the city during the past few days. The group said earlier people had been unable to leave as the nationwide lockdown that went into effect on March 24 brought a halt to transport.

Police in northern Uttar Pradesh state said they had lodged a case against 23 foreign nationals who were found to be involved with the Tablighi's activities while on tourist visas, a state police spokesman said. India's shutdown has left millions of the poor without jobs and caused an exodus of migrant workers from the cities to the their homes in the countryside.

Bangladesh, home to about 160 million people, has extended a lockdown that was initially intended to last 10 days by a week, so it will last till April 11, the Public Administration Ministry said in a statement. Pharmaceuticals and export oriented factories such as the garments industry which account for over 80 percent of overseas shipments, can keep running, the ministry said.

"If the garment factory owners want, they can run their factories following proper health guidelines," Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said. Following is data on the spread of the coronavirus in South Asia's eight countries, according to government figures:

* Pakistan has registered 2,291 cases, including 31 deaths. * India has registered 1,965 cases, including 50 deaths.

* Sri Lanka has registered 148 cases, including three deaths. * Afghanistan has registered 196 cases, including four deaths.

* Bangladesh has registered 56 cases, including six deaths. * Maldives has registered 28 cases and no deaths.

* Nepal has registered five cases and no deaths. * Bhutan has registered four cases and no deaths (Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Ruma Paul in Dhaka, Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's coronavirus testing rate best in world: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said Australia has taken the global lead in terms of testing people for the novel coronavirus as over one per cent of the countrys population has been tested for the virus which has killed over 40,0...

Daniel Pearl murder: Pak court commutes death sentence of top al-Qaeda leader, sets 3 others free

A Pakistani court on Thursday overturned the death sentence of British-born top al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was convicted in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl here in 2002. Pearl, the 38-year-old Sou...

Oil surge helps Hong Kong stocks settle higher

Hong Kong stocks erased earlier losses to close higher on Thursday, led by energy shares as crude oil futures jumped on hopes for a deal to end the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up...

Top EU court says eastern states broke law by refusing to host refugees

The European Unions top court ruled on Thursday that Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic had broken the law by refusing to host refugees to help ease the burden on southern states such as Greece and Italy after a surge in migrant arrival...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020