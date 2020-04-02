More than a quarter of UK firms cut staff as coronavirus hits-ONS

More than a quarter of British companies are reducing staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis hits the country's economy, a survey published on Thursday showed.

"Over a quarter (27%) of responding businesses said they were reducing staff levels in the short term, while 5% reported recruiting staff in the short term," the Office for National Statistics said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

