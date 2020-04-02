Greek PM calls on all to stay the course in fight against coronavirus

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday urged Greeks to continue to comply with lockdown measures and stay home to stem the spread of the coronavirus and avoid the tragedy seen in other countries. "April will be the most critical month, if we relax we will pay for it and we must not let this happen," he told the country's parliament.

Greece, which recorded its first coronavirus case at the end of February and took early measures to contain the outbreak, has reported 1,415 confirmed cases so far and 50 deaths. "We are not at the beginning of the end, rather at the end of the beginning," Mitsotakis said. "Until now it seems that we have avoided the tragic events seen in Italy, Spain ... and the United States.

