Over half of Britons say government was too slow on coronavirus-poll

More than a half of Britons think Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was too slow to order a lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed.

The Ipsos MORI poll, carried out online March 27-30 showed 56% of people believed the government's enforcement of social distancing measures were taken too late, compared with 4% who felt that they were taken too soon.

Ipsos MORI said it interviewed 1,072 British adults aged 18-75.

