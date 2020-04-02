Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under pressure, British PM vows 'massive' increase in coronavirus tests

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:42 IST
Under pressure, British PM vows 'massive' increase in coronavirus tests
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to ramp up coronavirus testing after his government faced criticism for being slower than some European peers to roll out mass checks for front-line health workers and the population.

Britain initially took a restrained approach to the outbreak but changed tack after modeling showed a quarter of a million people in the country could die. Johnson imposed more stringent measures, effectively shuttering the world's fifth-largest economy, but the government has faced widespread criticism for having too few ventilators and too little testing.

"We're also massively increasing testing," Johnson said in a video message from a flat in Downing Street where he is self-isolating after testing positive himself. "I want to say a special word about testing because it is so important. As I have said for weeks and weeks, this is the way through: this is how we will unlock the coronavirus puzzle, this is how we will defeat it in the end."

Johnson's message, posted on Twitter on Wednesday evening, followed pledges from his ministers to accelerate both antibody and antigen testing in the days ahead after a slew of sometimes contradictory statements on numbers already checked. Antibody tests detect signs of an immune response while antigen tests detect whether the coronavirus is present.

While Germany has been testing about 500,000 people a week, Britain's current capacity is about 13,000 a day, a figure the government said it was aiming to double by mid-April. As of 0800 GMT on April 1, 152,979 people in the United Kingdom had been tested, of which 29,474 were confirmed positive. Deaths rose 31% to 2,352 as of 1600 GMT on March 31.

More than half of Britons think Johnson's government was too slow to order a lockdown, an Ipsos MORI poll showed. 'DEFEATING THE VIRUS'

Tests are essential for both fighting the virus and nursing the economy back to health after what is expected to be the worst quarter in around a century. Testing frontline health staff allows those with immunity to return to work while broader testing of the population would allow tens of millions of idled workers back to work.

Showing just how bad coronavirus could be for the economy, British Airways said it was in talks about suspending 32,000 employees, while a survey showed that more than a quarter of British companies had reduced staff levels. So far, tests have been focused on those suspected to have the virus and admitted to hospital, but the government plans to increase the testing of frontline healthcare staff to hundreds of thousands in the coming weeks.

Ministers have suggested shortages of necessary chemicals were a factor, though the industry has said the necessary reagents are being manufactured and delivered to the National Health Service (NHS). While the government has been forced on the defensive over mass testing, some scientists have questioned if testing the entire 1.1 million full-time NHS staff is the best use of resources.

Paul Nurse, chief executive of the Francis Crick Institute, a biomedical discovery institute researching the biology underlying human health, said Britain was not ready for the outbreak and for mass testing in particular. "We weren't sufficiently prepared. I think that's clear but now the time is to get our shoulder behind the wheel and do as much as we can to help everybody in this country," he told BBC radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Moody's changes Formula One's outlook to negative

Credit rating agency Moodys changed Formula Ones outlook to negative from positive on Thursday to reflect the impact of the coronavirus crisis on a global sport that has yet to race in 2020. Moodys did not rule out a full wipe-out of the se...

Soccer-United's Rashford raises funds to serve meals to vulnerable children

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has raised over 100,000 pounds 124,410 to ensure vulnerable children who rely on free school meals every day are still fed now schools are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Rashford, who said ...

Coronavirus crisis to end 'unhealthy' spending in football - Rummenigge

The crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will stop the unhealthy inflation of player wages and transfer fees in football, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wrote in an editorial published on Thursday. With every crisis c...

8 new positive cases detected in J-K, first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Srinagar,&#160;Apr 2 PTI&#160;Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases 70 even as the first coronavirus patient of the valley -- a 67-year-old woman from the old c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020