LATAM Airlines to cut all but 5% of flights in April

LATAM Airlines, South America's largest carrier, will only operate 5% of its regularly scheduled passenger flights in April due to the coronavirus crisis, the company said on Thursday.

The airline said it will keep 39 domestic routes in Brazil, 13 in Chile and 4 international routes. LATAM had previously said it would cut 70% of its flights.

