Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five new coronavirus patients found in Kalyan-Dombivali area

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:11 IST
Five new coronavirus patients found in Kalyan-Dombivali area

With five more persons testing positive, the number of coronavirus patients in the limits of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Thane district rose to 19, the civic body said on Thursday. Four of the newly detected patients were from Dombivali East while one was from Kalyan East, the KDMC said in a release.

Three patients in Dombivali East had attended a wedding on March 19, while a fourth had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient. Meanwhile, the patient who was the first in KDMC area to be detected with coronavirus and two his family members have been discharged from hospital as they recovered from the infection, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Lisa Nandy in resilience plea as UK Labour leadership ballot closes

Indian-origin British MP Lisa Nandy, who made it to the final three-member shortlist in the leadership race to replace Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, made a plea for resilience as the postal ballot for the election closed on ...

Emirates to resume limited passenger flights

Emirates Airline said Thursday it is to resume a limited number of outbound passenger flights from April 6, less than two weeks after its coronavirus-enforced stoppage. Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to restart flying a...

IKEA store operator buys startup to boost virtual home decorating tools

Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores worldwide, has bought Geomagical Labs so it can use the U.S. startups technology to give customers more options when trying out furniture in a virtual version of their homes. Ingka Group, which ope...

COLUMN-U.S. petroleum stocks surge as coronavirus stops consumption: Kemp

U.S. gasoline consumption fell to its slowest rate for more than a quarter of a century last week as epidemic controls brought much of the economy and transportation system to a sudden stop.Estimates for the volume of gasoline and other pet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020