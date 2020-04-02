Left Menu
Soccer-Club Brugge declared Belgian champions after league cancelled

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-04-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Club Brugge have been declared Belgian champions after the remainder of the country's professional league season was cancelled on Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brugge had a runaway 15 point lead at the top of the standings with one round of matches left to play before the start of the post-season playoffs, involving the top six clubs.

They were runners-up last season to Racing Genk, who were seventh when the league was suspended last month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision by the Pro League board must be ratified at a meeting of the 24 clubs in the top two divisions but 17 of them had already last week called for the season to be cancelled. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

