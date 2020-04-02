Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Club Brugge declared Belgian champions after season cancelled

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:32 IST
Soccer-Club Brugge declared Belgian champions after season cancelled

Club Brugge have been declared Belgian champions after the remainder of the country’s professional league season was cancelled on Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brugge had a runaway 15 point lead at the top of the standings with one round of matches left to play before the start of the post-season playoffs, involving the top six clubs. They were runners-up last season to Racing Genk, who were seventh when the league was suspended last month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision by the Pro League board must be ratified at a meeting of the 24 clubs in the top two divisions but 17 of them had already last week called for the season to be cancelled. A five-man working group has been setup to decide how to deal with the issue of relegation and promotion and places in next season's European club competitions.

Ghent were second in the standings and will be hopeful of being given Belgium's other Champions League place while the country has three berths in next season’s Europa League. The working group will also decide what to do about the Belgian Cup final between Brugge and Antwerp, which was to have been played in Brussels on March 22 but was also suspended.

Media reports on Thursday said it was hoped that the cup final plus the second division promotion final between Beerschot and OH Leuven could still be played if the government allowed. The decision to cancel the league campaign came the day after a UEFA meeting recommended that countries try to complete their seasons, even if it means playing on into August.

But clubs in Belgium, where the death toll from the coronavirus passed 1,000 on Thursday, have been pressing for more than a week for a conclusion to the campaign amid growing concern over finances. Belgium had already previously cancelled the remainder of all amateur football for this term. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers need to assured society is with them: RSS general secretary

Expressing concern over the condition of migrant workers due to the COVID-19 lockdown, RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday said they need to be assured that society is with them and their needs would be taken care of. T...

Mecca, Medina get 24-hour curfew; Gulf migrant worker districts locked down

Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew on Thursday in the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, extending measures to combat coronavirus, while other Gulf Arab states locked down districts with large migrant worker populations.The Saudi in...

These 960 foreigners, found to have been involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities, blacklisted; visas cancelled: Home ministry.

These 960 foreigners, found to have been involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities, blacklisted visas cancelled Home ministry....

Lockdown: Swiggy plans to serve 5 lakh meals daily to the needy

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has tied up with commercial kitchens, NGOs and state governments to provide daily meal to thousands of underprivileged, daily wagers and stranded migrant labourers during the 21-day lockdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020