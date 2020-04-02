UK coronavirus death toll rises to 2,921, up 24% in a day

The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose 24 percent to 2,921 as of April 1. As of 0800 GMT on April 2, a total of 163,194 people had been tested of which 33,718 tested positive, the health ministry said.

"Of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died," the health ministry said.

