JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon returns to work after heart surgery

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has returned to lead the largest U.S bank, after recovering from recent heart surgery, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Dimon, who is working remotely, had an emergency heart surgery on March 5 to repair a tear to his aorta.

