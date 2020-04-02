Singapore reports 49 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 1,049

Singapore reports 49 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 1,049Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:11 IST
Singapore on Thursday reported 49 more coronavirus cases, its Health Ministry said, taking the city-state's total infections of the disease to 1,049. The country suffered its fourth coronavirus-related death earlier on Thursday.
