Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus leaves Senegal's street children more exposed than ever

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:30 IST
Coronavirus leaves Senegal's street children more exposed than ever

Dozens of children in plastic sandles and shabby clothing rounded a street corner in Senegal's capital Dakar and sprinted towards a car manned by volunteers bearing sandwiches and water.

The daily food distribution is run by Village Pilote, a local charity that has stepped up its efforts to help Dakar's street children during the coronavirus outbreak. Life has always been difficult for the children, who have ended up on the street for various reasons. But the expanding outbreak, which has infected 195 people to date, and resulting dusk-to-dawn curfew ordered by the government last month have left the children more vulnerable than ever.

Some have run away from home, others are Koranic school students known as 'talibes', who are forced to beg for money and sometimes beaten if they do not come back with enough. There are also those who fled such schools. Families across Senegal have long enrolled their children in schools called daaras to learn Islamic scripture and build character. Historically, part of that teaching included begging for food to instill humility.

Since the outbreak of the virus, many of the restaurants and bakeries that would offer the children food have closed. Another lifeline, generous pedestrians, are scarcer and often afraid to get close to the children. Stepped-up police patrols to enforce the curfew have forced some children to sleep out of sight under parked cars, activists say. "The situation is difficult now. There are more police, and there is nothing to eat," said Alpha Kamara, 19, who had come to the food distribution in Dakar's Reubeuss neighbourhood.

Village Pilote has been around for nearly 30 years, but it wasn't until last week that the organisation, which ordinarily shelters and cares for children it removes from the streets, felt compelled to begin daily food distributions. Faty Diop, who oversees vocational training for the organisation, said street children were also especially vulnerable to the coronavirus because of poor sanitation and medical problems linked to drug use.

"Before the coronavirus arrived in Dakar, we had noticed there were many cases of tuberculosis in the street," she said. "People don't realize that these kids are a ticking time bomb for Senegal." The campaign group Human Rights Watch estimated last year that 100,000 talibes across the country are forced by their teachers to beg.

The government says it is intervening to take children off the streets and prosecute those who force them to beg, but rights activists say authorities have not done enough to address the problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan "committed to SAARC process", again proposes to host health ministers' meet

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday discussed the coronavirus outbreak in the region with SAARC Secretary General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon and expressed willingness to host health ministers meeting to tackle the health e...

Positive coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu rise to 309, second highest in country

As many as 75 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Thursday and the total count rose to 309, a senior official said and the tally is the second highest in the country. Of the 75 cases reported today, 74 were returnee...

Army unit evacuates critically ill pregnant woman from snow-choked Gurez Valley in J-K

Racing against time, an Army brigade utilised a small window of clear weather in the snow-choked Gurez Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to airlift a critically ill pregnant woman to a hospital here by activating a helipad near the Line of Contro...

PM Modi, German Chancellor Merkel exchange views on lack of medicines to deal with COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday exchanged views on the low availability of medicines and medical equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic as they agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020